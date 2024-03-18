Tamil Nadu: Half of SC/ST girl students yet to receive govt aid

K Samuelraj, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, said more than half of the total eligible beneficiaries are yet to receive the allocated amount in other districts. “Till last year, the amount was being distributed to the districts and some portion of it was sent back for various reasons, including inactive accounts. This year, the department decided to distribute directly from the state level itself and made Aadhaar card linkage with bank accounts mandatory, leading to further delay,” he said.

He further said that no awareness was created among school headmasters on the new process due to which many did not ensure that the beneficiaries’ bank accounts were linked with the Aadhaar.

Headmasters have been demanding the authorities ensure streamlined administrative processes and timely communication so that students from marginalised communities receive all the support that they are entitled to. “There is a similar scheme to provide incentives to students from Most Backward Classes. Under that scheme, the money is sent to the account of the schools and we then distribute it to the students. Many headmasters are unaware of such schemes implemented by other departments or changes in the procedure to apply for it, resulting in many students not receiving the benefits,” said another headmaster from Dindigul district.

Meanwhile, the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department officials acknowledged that around 50% of the funds are yet to be distributed. “We couldn’t ensure Aadhaar linkage with the bank accounts of all the beneficiaries. Since the academic is about to end, we are planning to resort to the old method and distribute the funds to the respective districts. The students will get the money by March end,” said a top official from the department.