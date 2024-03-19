600-year-old slab honouring hero found in Tirupattur village

TIRUPATTUR: A slab with a carving to honour a hero who saved people from a wild beast, known as ‘Pulikkuthi pattan kal,’ was recently found by a team led by a Tamil professor and a group of activists engaged in field research on Tirupattur’s history.

Dr A Prabu, professor from Tirupattur Sacred Heart College, has till now identified 136 rare findings.

The professor and his team found the slab at a mango garden in Karaka Poosari Vattam area of Gummidigampatti village, which is 15 km from Tirupattur.

“Such slabs are meant to honour warriors who sacrificed their lives to save villagers from large predators. The slab is 4 ½ feet wide and 4 feet in height. It depicts a valiant warrior engaged in combat with a tiger. The man is seen holding a dagger in his left hand and a sword in the right. He is wearing earrings, a double-layered necklace called ‘Sarapalli’, wrist rings and ‘khazhal’ footwear. Beside the warrior stands a smaller figure, presumably his wife, holding a jar in her right hand, symbolising the remembrance of the hero,” Dr Prabu told TNIE.

Explaining the significance of the weapons depicted, Dr Prabu said the dagger the man wields is known as ‘kattari.’ “It is native to the Indian subcontinent, and is distinguished by its ‘H’ shaped handle. Scholars suggest its prevalence during the 14th century Vijayanagar empire. The jewellery is also an indication of the slab’s age,” he said. Villagers consider such warriors as gods and pay homage to the brave souls who safeguarded their land from beasts. Panchayat officials have been told to place a signage near the slab to tell people about the slab’s history and importance, Dr Prabu added.