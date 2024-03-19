Coimbatore: Sasthri Ground to be converted into hockey stadium, cricketers upset

COIMBATORE : Local cricket enthusiasts are upset over the move to turn the Sasthri Ground at RS Puram in Coimbatore city into a hockey stadium as per the civic budget proposals. For over the past 50 years the 7.02-acre open playground was used by children and youths from across Coimbatore district for sports and games.

Sasthri Ground, popularly known as the old burial ground, is in Ward 72 of the West Zone of the city. Being the only available open space in the city centre, youngsters are often seen playing cricket, football, volleyball, shuttle badminton and frisbee among others though cricketers outnumber others.

In the 2024-25 budget, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) announced that Sasthri Ground will be turned into an open hockey stadium by setting up artificial grass turf (ASTRO turf), spectators gallery, toilets and other facilities at a cost of about Rs 11.5 crore. It has sent a proposal to the government for funds.

The civic body had already planned to set up a turf and turn the RS Puram Boys High School playground into a hockey ground by sending a proposal to the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). Most works in this regard were over. And now, the civic body’s latest announcement has sent shockwaves across cricket players in the city.

M Soundararajan, Secretary of Coimbatore District Cricket Association told TNIE, “Individuals, especially cricket enthusiasts have been playing on this ground for over the past 40 to 50 years. There was also the RS Puram Cricket Club which used to play their matches here. Not just them, but many clubs and players have been playing on this ground for several years.

The ground has been the home to several budding players across Coimbatore district. P Mukunth, PR Ramakrishnan and R Mohan among others are some of the notable players who used to play in this ground and went on to represent the Tamil Nadu state team in the Ranji Trophy tournament. We shall definitely not give up the ground for the hockey stadium. Our association’s Executive Committee meeting will discuss this matter and then take it up with the Tamil Nadu Government and Sports department in order to stop the project,” he added.

S Harish, a cricket lover from Gandhi Park, strongly opposed the move. He criticised the civic body for not considering public opinion before announcing such projects. “These officials sitting inside AC rooms decide everything on their own with no concern about the people. Cricket has been played on this ground not just for 2-3 years but for over four decades. Without knowing the history of such a place, the civic body’s decision to turn it into a hockey ground is highly condemnable. This is the only free ground for thousands of cricket enthusiasts in Coimbatore. Not everyone can afford to pay and play on turf grounds. The officials can select some other place for the hockey ground instead of the burial ground. Not just young children, but many youths and adults have also been playing on this ground during the weekends and holidays,” he added.

When enquired about it, CCMC Parks, Playground and Schools Committee Chairperson N Malathi, told TNIE, “There will be opposition for every project. Even a few workers who are staying in temporary shelters inside the Sasthri ground will also lose their homes. But we can’t stop our work for that. With the wishes and efforts of our sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, a world-class hockey ground will be set up despite the opposition.”

Despite multiple attempts, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran refused to respond to TNIE’s calls for a comment on the matter.