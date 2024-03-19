Model Code: Flying squads seize Rs 10.8 lakh cash, t-shirts

RAMANATHAPURAM/MADURAI: With around 48 flying squads deputed to conduct inspections across the district to monitor the prompt implementation of the model code of conduct, unaccounted cash worth Rs 10.8 lakh and several t-shirts, printed with images of political leaders, were recovered from three venues of the district by the squad here on Monday.

According to sources, a flying squad in Thiruvadanai caught one vehicle carrying over 40 printed t-shirts, one carrying unaccounted cash of Rs 97,100, and another carrying a case of Rs 80,000, without proper documentation, sources said.



Later, in the evening hours, around Rs 5 lakh and 1.54 lakh of unaccounted cash was seized near Mudukulathur and SP Pattinam regions, respectively.

In Ramanathapuram, the flying squad C team confiscated Rs 62,730 from one Venkateswaran of Regunathapuram. Whereas in Paramakudi, a flying squad amid vehicle inspection caught a vehicle carrying Rs 1.94 lakh unaccounted money, after the accused person failed to submit essential documents for the cash. Official sources said the squads are on patrol round-the-clock at all the check posts across the district, and a series of cash seizures have been reportedly made, adversely affecting small traders. Considering the scenario, trade experts have urged the Election Commission to increase cash limits from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh owing to trade needs.



Speaking about the series of cash seizures, S Rethinavelu, Founder and President, Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said, "We request the Election Commission to stop vehicle inspections in Tamil Nadu after voting gets over on April 19. What is the necessity to intercept vehicles plying intra-state after polling is over. Inspections can be continued in the bordering regions. The Election Commission should also prescribe simple and practicable documents to be taken with the cash, so as to avoid the harassment faced by traders and general public," he said. "Seizure and impounding of cash can cause unnecessary loss or financial crisis to the trade sector. Also, considering inflationary trends, people should be allowed to carry a minimum of Rs 1 lakh in cash," he added.



Meanwhile, over 30 flying squad vehicles were fixed with 360-degree solar CCTV cameras on Monday to monitor and record the model code of conduct (MCC) violations in Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. The cameras have four rechargeable batteries and can function for eight hours. These can be turned off/on only through a tab facility from the taluk office, and this is the first time such cameras have been brought into use for election purposes, said sources. Furthermore, DEO MS Sangeetha has formed a static surveillance team, a flying squad team and a video surveillance team on an eight-hour shift basis to each ten assembly constituency of Madurai lok sabha constituency to monitor MCC violations.

