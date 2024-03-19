Tamil Nadu

Paarivendhar to contest on BJP symbol in Perambalur

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) founder TR Paarivendhar announced on Monday that he will be contesting the Lok Sabha election on the BJP symbol from Perambalur. Addressing media persons after attending an internal party meeting here, Paarivendhar, who is also the incumbent MP, said he would never go back to the DMK-led alliance.

The IJK, which had partnered with the DMK previously, had recently joined the NDA. Accusing the DMK of being a corrupt and dynasty party, Paarivendhar said he was not able to wash away the “sins” of partnering with the DMK.

When asked about DMK’s KN Arun Nehru, his potential opponent, the IJK founder said, “I don’t see him as competition. What background does he have?” “I hope people will elect me again as I have, in my personal capacity, done five times more for the constituency that any other MPs in the state,” he added.

