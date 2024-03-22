Dynasty politics: Post Amma reign, AIADMK too sees rising sons

TIRUCHY: It is usual for the political observers to look for traits of dynasty whenever DMK’s candidate list is out, but this time around, AIADMK has come up with a list with many ‘local dynasts’.

Right from the candidate of Sriperumpudur in the north of TN till the one in Thoothukudi in the southern side, AIADMK has fielded the sons and close relatives of the party’s local heavyweights in many constituencies. This was never the case in the party till the former CM J Jayalalithaa was alive. When she was heading the party, AIADMK candidate list would always spring a surprise as it features the names of grassroots-level cadre. Now that has become a thing of the past.

For instance, the AIADMK’s list for 2024 poll features many local dynasts - D Lokesh Tamilselvan for Nilgiris, G Premkumar for Sriperumpudur, P Babu for Mayliaduthurai, R Ashokan for Dharmapuri, Sivasamy Velumani of Thoothukudi and a few others.

Lokesh Tamilselvan has been fielded in Nilgiris against DMK’s deputy general secretary A Raja and BJP’s union minister of state L Murugan. Former minister D Jayakumar’s son Dr J Jayavardhan, who is also a former MP, has been fielded again in the South Chennai constituency against DMK’s Thamizhachi Thangapandian and BJP’s Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Sriperumpudur candidate Dr G Premkumar is the son of Poovai M Gnanam who once headed the Poonamallee municipality. He will be facing DMK treasurer TR Baalu in Sriperumpudur.