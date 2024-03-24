Farmers plan to go to court to claim more share of Lower Bhavani water

R Eswaramoorthy, secretary of Lower Bhavani Farmers Federation said, “As per the verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 2007, after ensuring adequate water for the second phase of LBP irrigation, only the remaining water should be provided to old ayacut irrigation. However, the WRD does not follow it. More water has been allocated for old ayacut irrigation. Because of this, there is a shortage of water for LBP irrigation. Hence, we should approach the court soon to protect our water-sharing rights.”

He added, “The dam had 6.5 tmcft of water as of Saturday. of this, 2.5 tmcft is for drinking water, 1.5 tmcft is for dead storage and 2 tmcft should be given for the fourth wetting of LBP irrigation. However, the officials say that the water cannot be fully provided for the fourth wetting. They also said that water for the fifth wetting cannot be provided completely. This will affect the farmers and their crops.”

Officials from the Erode WRD said, “Farmers urged us to get water from Kundah Hydro Electric Reservoir in Nilgiris. However, even there the water availability is less. Even then we can get only 75 tmcft. Therefore, the information on the lack of water was conveyed at a consultation meeting held with the farmers at our Chief Engineer’s office in Coimbatore on Friday evening. Our CE denied the allegation of farmers that water management is wrong. At this meeting, farmers were also requested to cooperate.”