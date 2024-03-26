Several changes needed in Madurai Master Plan 2041: MADITSSIA chairperson

MADURAI: Stating that the draft of the Madurai Master Plan 2041 needs several changes to promote the growth of the MSME sector in Madurai, MADITSSIA chairperson RM Lakshmi Narayanan highlighted several issues that must be addressed to bring growth to the sector.

During a media interaction in Madurai on Monday, Lakshmi Narayanan stated that the explanation given by the officials on the conversion of industrial land for agriculture and commercial use is shocking. “The LPA official explained that the lands were transferred as no industrial developments were made on the land. Such frequent conversion of land would greatly affect the growth of the industry sector and other sectors in Madurai,” he said.

He further said that according to the present notification, it should be ascertained whether factories are located on the deleted survey number lands.

“If a factory exists on such lands, the situation of small business owners would take a hit due to land conversion. Many survey numbers have been deleted in Kappalur, Nagari and Nallur, which have been declared as industrial areas. There are no other industrial estates in Madurai district, except K Pudhur and Kepurar Industrial Estate. Also, red-category factories are not allowed to operate here owing to pollution control norms. Meanwhile, red-category industries such as rubber, which play a major role in the economic development of Madurai, are operating with due permits. Industrial land management is essential for the functioning of such industries," Lakshmi Narayanan said.