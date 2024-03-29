A wetland haven in the making

In recent years, Tamil Nadu has emerged as a trailblazer in wetland conservation, earning international recognition with the declaration of 15 new Ramsar sites in just three years. The journey began with the designation of the Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary as Tamil Nadu's first Ramsar site on August 19, 2002.

However, it took nearly two decades for the state to witness the addition of two more Ramsar sites on November 8, 2021. The momentum continued, with 11 additional sites gaining Ramsar status on April 8, 2022, and two more sites joining the list on January 31. In less than three years, Tamil Nadu's Ramsar site count increased by an impressive 15. Last month, two more wetlands from Tamil Nadu were added to the coveted Ramsar list, bringing the total tally to 16, the highest in India. Longwood Shola reserve forest in Nilgiris and Karaivetti bird sanctuary in Ariyalur are the newer additions.

The State government had sent proposals seeking Ramsar recognition for Longwood and Karaivetti, which were accepted by the Union Environment Ministry and Ramsar Secretariat. Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav met Musonda Mumba, the Secretary General of the Ramsar Convention, who handed over the certificates of the two Tamil Nadu sites along with three oth¬ers in Karnataka.

With the addition of these five wetlands to the list of wetlands of international importance, the total area covered under Ramsar sites in India is now 1.33 million hectares, an increase of 5,523.87 ha from the existing area (of 1.327 million ha). Tamil Nadu continues to have the maximum number of Ramsar sites (16 sites) followed by Uttar Pradesh (10 sites). Wetlands play a critical role in enhancing human lives, besides offering ecological services and supporting several endemic species. Protecting and conserving them is pivotal.