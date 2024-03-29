A wetland haven in the making

In recent years, Tamil Nadu has emerged as a trailblazer in wetland conservation, earning international recognition with the declaration of 15 new Ramsar sites in just three years. The journey began with the designation of the Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary as Tamil Nadu's first Ramsar site on August 19, 2002.
However, it took nearly two decades for the state to witness the addition of two more Ramsar sites on November 8, 2021. The momentum continued, with 11 additional sites gaining Ramsar status on April 8, 2022, and two more sites joining the list on January 31. In less than three years, Tamil Nadu's Ramsar site count increased by an impressive 15. Last month, two more wetlands from Tamil Nadu were added to the coveted Ramsar list, bringing the total tally to 16, the highest in India. Longwood Shola reserve forest in Nilgiris and Karaivetti bird sanctuary in Ariyalur are the newer additions.
The State government had sent proposals seeking Ramsar recognition for Longwood and Karaivetti, which were accepted by the Union Environment Ministry and Ramsar Secretariat. Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav met Musonda Mumba, the Secretary General of the Ramsar Convention, who handed over the certificates of the two Tamil Nadu sites along with three oth¬ers in Karnataka.
With the addition of these five wetlands to the list of wetlands of international importance, the total area covered under Ramsar sites in India is now 1.33 million hectares, an increase of 5,523.87 ha from the existing area (of 1.327 million ha). Tamil Nadu continues to have the maximum number of Ramsar sites (16 sites) followed by Uttar Pradesh (10 sites). Wetlands play a critical role in enhancing human lives, besides offering ecological services and supporting several endemic species. Protecting and conserving them is pivotal.
For instance, the Longwood Shola wetland is a major water source for Kotagiri and supplies water to 18 villages downstream. It is a habitat for the globally endangered Black-chinned Nilgiri Laughing thrush, Nilgiri Blue Robin, and vulnerable Nilgiri Wood-pigeon. As many as 14 out of 26 endemic bird species of the Western Ghats are found in this wetland. Deepak Srivastava, member secretary of the Tamil Nadu Wetland Authority, said, "For the first time in Tamil Nadu, Integrated Management Plans are being prepared for wetlands. We have finalised the tenders, and work is being assigned to Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and National History (SACON). They will be ready in six months. The plans set a roadmap for catchment conservation, water management, biodiversity conservation, and livelihood improvement. Local communities will be involved in a big way."
Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forest, affirms that the government, with expert assistance, will conduct a comprehensive survey of wetlands, identifying water sources, studying liveli¬hood dependencies, assessing biodiversity, addressing invasive species, and evaluating pollution levels. Crucially, the management plan is designed to ensure minimal disruption to local livelihoods and existing tourism.
All this complements the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission, launched to protect, conserve, and restore 100 wetlands at a cost of Rs 115 crore. Economic valuation of ecosystem services for 80 out of the chosen 100 wet¬lands was done. The estimated value of ecosystem services across various ecosystems amounts to Rs 4,386.65 crore, with provision services contributing 61.26%, cultural services 32.26%, and regulating services 6.28%.
"Recognising the value of these services is crucial, especially as wetlands face the threat of becoming wastelands due to underrepresentation of their non-market goods and services," authorities said. A study by the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) reveals that the actual value of ecosystem services in 58 wetlands surpasses the poten¬tial value by approximately Rs 2,121.85 crore.
This suggests overuse and highlights the urgent need for regulation to prevent significant losses of eco-system services. The study further advocates for wetland restoration and expan¬sion to increase ecosystem benefits. As wetlands grow in size, the value of ecosystem ben¬efits also increases, emphasising the importance of prevent¬ing further shrinkage. Currently, most wetlands are managed by a single government agency, primarily the Public Works Department (PWD).
To enhance collective action and promote efficient, equitable, and sustainable wetland management, the government aims to involve various agencies, including the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority (TNSWA), forest department, tourism department, fishery department, and others. A collaborative ap¬proach ensures a well-coordinated effort to protect these valuable ecosystems.
A Ramsar site is a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, also known as "The Convention on Wetlands", an international environmental treaty signed on 2 February 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, under the auspices of UNESCO.