Farmlands: Cultivating the past, embracing the future

Known for its rich agricultural heritage, Tamil Nadu’s farming legacy is thousands of years old. From ancient times, the region’s agricultural prowess has been lauded, with its sophisticated practices tailored to diverse landscapes.
Tholkappiyam, the oldest available literary work in Tamil, gives detailed information about the agricultural practices adopted by the Tamils around 2,000 years ago. The people of that era categorised the land into five distinct Thinais (landscapes)—Kurinji (mountainous zone), Mullai (pastoral zone) Marutham (riverine zone), Neithal (coastal zone) and Palai (arid or desert zone)—each fostering unique crops suited to its environment. Though Palai Thinai is not in the landscape of Tamil Nadu, description of this in available in Tholkappiyam
Each Thinai tract was supported by a specific type of economic activity suitable for the soil type, climate and quantum of rainfall expected. The people living in each of these landscapes had a specific deity as well as a particular flower or tree associated with them. Besides, each Thinai tract was also named after a plant that was exclusive to it. Interestingly Lord Muruga is the presiding deity of Kurinji Thinai. So, even theology has some key reference to agriculture in Tamil Nadu.
During the Sangam era, farmers were placed at the top of the social classification. The classic Tamil text of the period, Thirukkural, describes agriculture as the chief profession above all and says the whole world comes after it. Tamil saint Thiruvalluvar devoted 10 couplets to explain the glories of agriculture in the text.
The illustrious Kallanai, also known as the Grand Anicut, is another epitome of Tamil Nadu’s engineering marvels and agricultural ingenuity. Constructed in the 2nd century AD by King Karikal Chozhan, this ancient dam diverts water from the Cauvery River to the fertile delta region, exemplifying the state’s historical mastery over water management. The dam, which is 329 metres long, 18.3 meters wide and 5.49 metres tall, was built with a sole purpose of diverting the Cauvery water to the fertile delta region for irrigation.
One of the poems in Alli Arasaani Maalai, which sings the glory of the governance of Goddess Meenakshi who ruled Madurai, sheds light on how both elephants and bulls were used in ancient Tamil Nadu, especially in the southern part of Madurai, to thresh the paddy.
Though the Thinai system is not in vogue now, in the modern days, the state government has classified Tamil Nadu into seven agro-climatic zones—northeastern zone, northwestern zone, western zone, Cauvery delta zone, southern zone, high rainfall zone, hill and high altitude zone. Just like in the Thinai system, these zones too have their own specific crops. Both rainfall and natural calamities that occur differ in each of them. The type of soil also varies and some of the predominant soils in the state are Entisols, Inceptisols, Alfisols, Ultisols, and Vertisols.
Being an agrarian state, agro-tourism is an upcoming industry in Tamil Nadu. This includes farm visits, nature retreats, village walks, plantation trails and visits to hilly terrains. One can get a glimpse of rural life laced with tradition in agro-tourism and farmers can showcase their successful ventures in agriculture.
In line with global trends, Tamil Nadu is embracing organic farming as a sustainable alternative to conventional practices. With the release of its inaugural organic farming policy, the state government aims to promote eco-friendly agricultural methods, ushering in a new era of natural farming. Visionaries like Nammazhvar advocated for the elimination of chemical fertilizers in favour of bio-fertilizers, nurturing the soil and safeguarding the environment for future generations.
Tamil Nadu’s commitment to agricultural excellence is evident in its burgeoning organic farming sector. Now, Tamil Nadu occupies the 14th position in the nation with 31,629 hectares of organic agricultural land. This includes 14,086 ha of organic certified area and 17,542 ha under conversion. Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri occupy first and second positions in terms of total area. Tamil Nadu also shares 11th position in organic production which includes farm and wild produce.
AGRICULTURE IN ThIRUKKURAL
The 10 couplets of Chapter 104 of Thirukkural speak about the glories of agriculture and farmers. Three of them are as follows:
1031
Howe’er they roam, the world must follow still the plougher’s team;
Though toilsome, culture of the ground as noblest toil esteem.
Meaning: Agriculture, though laborious, is the most excellent (form of labour); for people, though they go about (in search of various employments), have at last to resort to the farmer
1032
The ploughers are the linch-pin of the world; they bear
Them up who other works perform, too weak its toils to share.
Meaning: Agriculturists are (as it were) the linch-pin of the world for they support all other workers who cannot till the soil
1033
Who ploughing eat their food, they truly live:
The rest to others bend subservient, eating what they give.
Meaning: They alone live who live by agriculture; all others lead a cringing, dependent life
*From the translation of GU Pope