Farmlands: Cultivating the past, embracing the future

Known for its rich agricultural heritage, Tamil Nadu’s farming legacy is thousands of years old. From ancient times, the region’s agricultural prowess has been lauded, with its sophisticated practices tailored to diverse landscapes.

Tholkappiyam, the oldest available literary work in Tamil, gives detailed information about the agricultural practices adopted by the Tamils around 2,000 years ago. The people of that era categorised the land into five distinct Thinais (landscapes)—Kurinji (mountainous zone), Mullai (pastoral zone) Marutham (riverine zone), Neithal (coastal zone) and Palai (arid or desert zone)—each fostering unique crops suited to its environment. Though Palai Thinai is not in the landscape of Tamil Nadu, description of this in available in Tholkappiyam

Each Thinai tract was supported by a specific type of economic activity suitable for the soil type, climate and quantum of rainfall expected. The people living in each of these landscapes had a specific deity as well as a particular flower or tree associated with them. Besides, each Thinai tract was also named after a plant that was exclusive to it. Interestingly Lord Muruga is the presiding deity of Kurinji Thinai. So, even theology has some key reference to agriculture in Tamil Nadu.

During the Sangam era, farmers were placed at the top of the social classification. The classic Tamil text of the period, Thirukkural, describes agriculture as the chief profession above all and says the whole world comes after it. Tamil saint Thiruvalluvar devoted 10 couplets to explain the glories of agriculture in the text.

The illustrious Kallanai, also known as the Grand Anicut, is another epitome of Tamil Nadu’s engineering marvels and agricultural ingenuity. Constructed in the 2nd century AD by King Karikal Chozhan, this ancient dam diverts water from the Cauvery River to the fertile delta region, exemplifying the state’s historical mastery over water management. The dam, which is 329 metres long, 18.3 meters wide and 5.49 metres tall, was built with a sole purpose of diverting the Cauvery water to the fertile delta region for irrigation.