Manchester of South India spins its own success story

The textile industry in Coimbatore has been the cornerstone of the region’s economy, driving growth, employment, and innovation.

Coimbatore boasts a rich legacy of textile manufacturing, dating back to the early 19th century. The roots of the industry can be traced back to the entrepreneurial spirit of its early settlers. With a favourable climate and abundant cotton cultivation in the region, Coimbatore emerged as a natural choice for textile manufacturing. The city’s strategic location coupled with its well-established trade networks facilitated the rapid expansion of the industry during the British era.

Issues related to unstable prices of raw materials and challenges in marketing brought together mills of the south. While textile mills in western India were playing an important role in the sector nationally in the early 1990s, the units in the south, engaged in yarn production, faced different challenges due to their geographical location. The metamorphosis of a collective entity for the industries in the south seemed to be a logical progression. The idea of forming an association of mill owners in south India was first mooted by RK Shanmugam Chetty, the first finance minister of independent India.

The Southern India Mills Association (SIMA), which began its journey with 11 mills as members in 1933, has grown into the single largest entity representing the organised textile industry in south India. It is the only organisation in the industry to have in-house expertise on the entire value chain of textile production — from designing a textile project to marketing.