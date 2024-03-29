On a pioneering path to climate resilence

Tamil Nadu is charting a path to climate resilience and net-zero emissions by addressing challenges posed by climate change and spear¬heading a paradigm shift in environmental sustainability. In the last few years, the government’s emphasis on mitigating climate change has given rise to ambitious missions and international collaborations. The urgency stems from the stark realities facing Tamil Nadu — 43% of its coastline is eroding, weather patterns are undergoing transformations, and the influx of industries is exerting immense pressure on land and water resources.

However, the current trajectory, marked by significant initiatives, offers hope for a sustainable future. The key initiative among these is the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission (TNCCM). With an allocation of Rs 500 crore, initiatives under this mission, such as the rehabilitation of coastal habitats and the creation of climate-smart villages, have already commenced, reflecting a proactive stance. A notable addition to the state’s arsenal in fight against climate change is the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM) at Anna University. Equipped with cutting-edge technology for climate modeling, CCCDM is poised to provide high-resolution regional climate scenarios, enabling micro-level policy planning for the entire state.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department, asserts that the government isn’t merely framing policies but setting realistic targets with tangible actions to achieve them. The establishment of the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Fund (TNGCF) with a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore exemplifies the financial commitment to green projects. However, not everyone is convinced. Environmental advocacy groups acknowledge the proactive steps taken by the government but raise concerns about certain projects, such as, the proposed construction of Chennai’s second airport in Parandur with potential environmental repercussions.

The looming wetbulb temperature in the city, coupled with high disaster risks, demands a hybrid and comprehensive approach to climate change adaptation. The year 2023 served a stark reminder of the devastating impacts of climate change. Cyclone Michaung inundated Chennai, followed by unprecedented rainfall in south Tamil Nadu. The Real Time Flood Forecasting and Spatial Decision Support System (RTFF & SDSS) for the Chennai basin, despite its visionary concept, faces hurdles in implementation.

With the state attracting new industrial investments, there is a need for meticulous climate change consideration in the appraisal of new projects and infrastructural development, especially in coastal areas. The state must strike a delicate balance between economic growth and environmental conservation. Supriya Sahu defends the state’s initiatives by stating that individual weather events cannot be directly attributed to climate change. However, the increasing frequency and intensity of such events align with predictions about climate change impacts. The District Climate Mission, spanning all 38 districts, has institutionalised adaptation at the local government planning level, involving various departments in climate adaptation responsibilities.

The Climate Studio at the CCCDM further supports the state’s climate initiatives. It has already completed climate projections based on Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change AR 6 Reports, providing a comprehensive understanding of climate risks in water, agriculture, forests, coastal ecosystems, and urban habitats across Tamil Nadu. Looking beyond immediate challenges, the state is gearing up for a pivotal initiative - the Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission, also known as TN-SHORE. Launched with the support of the World Bank and a budget of Rs 1,675 crore over the next five years, TN-SHORE aims to combat sea erosion, reduce marine pollu¬tion, and conserve marine biodiversity.