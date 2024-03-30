Fuelling a sporting transformation

The beauty of hosting top international tournaments is not about the high-octane, adrenaline-pumping intense competitions. Nor is it just about winning and losing. Hosting an event plays different roles — it brings the people together as a community, helps forge relationships, shower love and accolades, irrespective of religion, caste and creed. Sport unites and binds.

There is another quality too. It acts as an additive. It helps refurbish and convert existing venues into modern, swanky ones. It’s also about that coat of fresh paint on the walls, the railings and the infrastructure upgrades, on par with global standards. This, perhaps, is the legacy the host city looks forward to for its sportspersons. It helps inspire a new generation of athletes too. Away from sports, the city too gets a makeover.

Take, for instance, Mahabalipuram, which wore a festive look when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the UNESCO Heritage site for an informal summit in 2019. But when it hosted the best chess players from across the world for the Chess Olympiad in 2022, it got a fresh makeover. With more people becoming passionate about sports in Tamil Nadu, particularly over the last couple of years, the state is emerging as a sporting powerhouse not just in Olympic disciplines but has shown its intent to host international world-class events.

Last year had been hectic too as Tamil Nadu, and Chennai in particular, hosted multiple national and international events.

The Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium got a new astroturf ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey event — a major facelift. The astroturf turned blue. Sourced from Germany, the carbon-zero polygrass turf was rolled out. The same astroturf will be used during the Paris Olympics.

The interest in hockey was reignited in a state that has seen many stalwarts, including V Baskaran who led the team to gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. Having hosted an international hockey tournament after 13 years, it is no wonder that the state has earned the moniker ‘Emerging Sports Capital of India’ and is giving a tough fight to Odisha.

In terms of sports promotion too, the state has been doing its bit. The state annual sports budget has seen a considerable increase too. In short, sports as a discipline is indeed healthy and a bit wealthier too here, with the influx of `440 crore for the financial year 2024-25.

A good thing about Tamil Nadu is that when it comes to Olympic disciplines, the sportspersons are at the top. Be it athletics where there are multiple champions in Asian Games and other international competitions, or kabaddi and squash, sportspersons have continued to shine on various levels.

