On cloud 98.8%, TN stays ahead of the curve

Since independence, Tamil Nadu has been proactive in making schools more accessible across the board, with a steady number of primary, middle and high schools being established since the late 1950s. Various schemes such as the distribution of free school essentials, bicycles and even laptops, implemented over the years, have ensured that students continue to attend classes. According to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report for the academic year 2021-22, the state’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for elementary sections (Class 1-8) stands at an impressive 98.8%, and slightly lower for secondary classes (95.6%) and higher secondary (81.5%). The higher secondary GER for boys (77.8%) is less than that of girls (85.95%), as per the report.

“Going by the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) data from the past 10 years, TN has been performing well when it comes to enrolment. This is due to welfare schemes and widespread awareness about these schemes, across the state. While only 1% of students are left out at the primary level, the government can ensure the number is retained and all of them enter the school education system, through targeted approaches particularly in remote locations such as tribal villages,” said G Kumaresan, ASER associate at Pratham Education Foundation.

The latest ASER report also revealed that a majority of higher secondary students in TN prefer STEM courses, which is a marked deviation from the national trend of students opting for arts and humanities. Surveys in other states revealed that a majority of schools in rural areas do not have science courses at all, due to which students are left with no choice but to take up arts and humanities. In contrast, in Tamil Nadu, STEM courses are being promoted, sources said.

While the state’s GER is commendable, it is only a crude indicator, say educationists. As per the UDISE+ report, the Net Enrolment Ratio of TN at the higher secondary level is 48.9%. “Tamil Nadu is doing much better than other states when it comes to primary education. But the state has to concentrate its efforts on improving the numbers at the higher secondary level. To achieve universal education by 2030, the state has to make sure more than 50% of children make it to higher secondary education,” said Arun C Mehta, former head of EMIS Department, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration. The same report also states that there is a considerable increase in the number of government school students following the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, educationists working in remote areas state that dropouts still continue, especially after the pandemic. There should be special scheme to keep track of these students and ensure they attend school regularly, they added.