Pride Of Tamilnadu

M.K. Stalin (Chief Minister) T amiL Nadu has long been india’s pride in the arenas of Culture, Sports, Education, industry, arts and many more. This pre-eminence across fields of human pursuit has been possible because of the efforts of successive State Govern- ments to realise the vision of the nation’s founders while celebrating and nurturing the distinct socio-cultural identity of the state’s people.

The State is the second largest economy in india and contributes 8.8% of the national GDP. it has an 80.33% literacy rate, the most number of engineering colleges, and the largest women workforce in the organised sector in the country. Tamil Nadu leads in higher education enrolment with a Gross Enrolment Rate of 47%, almost double the national average of 28.4%. The State is also the national topper in number of factories and 10% of india’s industrial output comes from Tamil Nadu. This stellar industrial, economic, social, and educational growth has been achieved in an equitable manner by taking the fruits of success to all sections of the society.

Heeding dravidian idealogue Periyar’s advice that the poor must be helped not by occasional sops but by the removal of poverty, successive Tamil Nadu Governments have pioneered schemes such as reservation for women in local bodies, nutritional Noon-meal and Breakfast Scheme for schoolchildren, free bus rides and honorarium for women that have fostered both human and capital growth, and have been emulated by other States.