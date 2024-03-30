Tamil Nadu: Decision to make NET must for PhD admission draws ire

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) decision to consider the National Eligibility Test (NET) score for admission to PhD courses has received flak from academicians and student organizations in the state.

All India Students’ Federation (AISF) has demanded immediate withdrawal of the notice claiming it is another step towards making education exclusive for the privileged categories.

The body has alleged the new decision is the part of centralisation and commercialisation agenda of NEP 2020.

“NET has a centralised nature and is constituted without considering the diverse socio-economic situation of the students. By making NET mandatory for PhD, the union government is technically liquidating the entrance tests conducted by various universities,” said Dinesh Seerangaraj general secretary of AISF.

Meanwhile, state universities feel the proposal interferes in their autonomy of controlling the admission process. “This proposal is totally unacceptable. Every university selects PhD scholars as per its own standards, and we cannot be forced to implement it,” said the vice chancellor of a state university.

Academicians feel the move will have adverse impact on PhD enrolments. “PhD enrolments will decrease, as not many will opt to write a national-level examination to get admission to the course. Not many from the state write Central University Entrance Test (CUET) also, “said K Ganeshan, retired principal of a government arts and science college.