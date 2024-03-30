Tamilnadu's very own flavours of biriyani

The exact origin of biriyani, a dish almost everyone can relate to as comforting and soulful, is debatable. But, historical records suggest the dish emerged during the Mughal period, around 16th century. The word ‘biriyani’ is believed to be derived from the Persian word ‘birian’, which means ‘fried before cooking’ or ‘roasted’. It is said the Mughal emperors, who were great advocates of the culinary arts, introduced biriyani to the Indian subcontinent. They brought the Persian style of preparation where meat was layered along with rice and fragrant spices to create a star dish, fit for the royalty.

Over time, biriyani as a dish evolved and was influenced by local tastes and ingredients of different regions in India. Each region put its own riff on the dish, resulting in a wide array of regional variations that are proudly celebrated today.

In India, almost every state has a unique version that they call their own, and biriyani, as a dish, epitomises the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine weaving together history, culture and tradition.

Each type of biriyani is influenced by various cultural and regional factors — from the cooking styles, occasions, colour, rice varieties, spices, utensils used, garnishes and accompaniments, every biriyani is deeply steeped in traditional and tells a story of historic lineage and culinary heritage.

One of the fascinating aspects of biriyani is its regional variations, each offering a unique interpretation of the dish. Whether it's the robust flavours of Chettinad biriyani, or the spice heavy Ambur / Arcot biriyani, the biriyani legacy tells a story of culinary craftsmanship passed down through generations.