The mill of sporting stars

In the first week of March 2024, Ravichandran Ashwin was strolling through the narrow, chilly lanes of Dharamshala, with the mighty Himalayas in the backdrop, reminiscing a peak scaled by not many Indian cricketers. Ashwin joined the elite club of cricketers who played 100 Test matches for India, only the 14th player to do so, and the first one from Tamil Nadu.

In the 92-year Test history of Indian cricket, 26 others from the state have represented the country but none has remained at the top for as long as Ashwin.

Understandably, Ashwin was emotional when asked what it meant for someone from this part of the country to achieve what he has. “It is an experience that I would like to share with many more that come from my part of the country,” he said, adding, “There is a lot of talent out there. Make no mistake about the abilities those people had in the past or of those who will play in the future. I wish and hope that many more come from this part of the country and go on to achieve even better things than I have.”