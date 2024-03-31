G.O. includes more kin eligible for legal heir cert under succession Act

CHENNAI: The state government has issued fresh guidelines and procedures for issuance of legal heir certificates overriding the earlier order by taking into account Class II of the Hindu Succession Act of 1956.

The Commissioner of Revenue Administration revised the order earlier this month. As per the amendment, in case of death of a married person, spouse(s) of the deceased, legal heir certificate will be provided to more than one spouse, if permissible under relevant personal law; the children or legally adopted children and parents of the deceased.

Similarly, in case of death of an unmarried person, parents and siblings of the deceased are eligible for the certificate. If both spouses had died without children, the certificate could be provided to parents and siblings of the deceased.

In the case of death of remarried person after the demise of the legally wedded wife or after divorce granted by a competent court, children of the pre-deceased or legally divorced wife, existing spouse(s) of the deceased, parents, children and legally adopted children would be issued the certificate.