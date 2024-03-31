Scarce parking space adds to woes of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital patients

COIMBATORE: Insufficient parking space inside Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has forced the public to park their vehicles on the roadside. Smooth flow of traffic on the Trichy Road is hindered as vehicles of hospital visitors are parked outside the compound.
Patients and attendees who visit the hospital regularly alleged that the unauthorised parking on the roadside is risky as they search for places on the busy road to park their vehicles.
B Muralidharan, a private employee who brings his mother to the hospital for ligament treatment twice a week said, “The security guards at the gate close the entrance during morning OP hours to prevent public from taking their vehicles inside. Even if we are sick, they ask us to leave the vehicle outside and walk. Outside there is just a narrow 100-metre parking space upto the Classic Tower signal where 50 bikes can be parked.
Amidst the fear of safety and traffic hindrances, everyone leaves their vehicle before entering the hospital. Rather than getting treatment at the right time, locating a parking space is a big task. Hence, allocating parking space inside the hospital premises is very much needed. Unfortunately, all the new buildings were built without parking space.”
A security guard said, “If too many vehicles are allowed inside it will get congested and it will become really difficult even for patient’s mobility. Though the parking outside is unauthorised, we do not have any other option as we need some space for emergencies and ambulances. This often leads to a heated argument between us and the public”
Meenakshi Muralidharan, who visits the hospital during the OP hours, said, “The unauthorised parking outside results in congestion on the Trichy Road. Amid the parked vehicles and regular traffic on the road, pedestrians face difficulty in accessing the stretch from Lanka Corner to the Classic Tower signal. The footpaths are also left in unusable condition.”
CMCH Dean A Nirmala told TNIE they have sent a proposal to the government seeking a parking facility for the hospital. In the morning, we cannot control the flow of vehicles as everyone wants to park their vehicles at the wards where they have to reach. However, that is not possible as we are running out of space. We have cleared the vacant places for temporary parking and are planning to install a foot-over bridge for pedestrians through which they can cross the road.