Poor infra & water quality hit tourism in Salem's Poolampatti

SALEM: Poolampatti, a picturesque water spot 40 km away from Salem city, has long been a hot spot for tourists, earning it the moniker Kutti Kerala. However, of late recent there has been a decline in tourist footfall due to concerns over water quality and inadequate facilities.

Situated on the border between Salem and Erode districts, Poolampatti attracts visitors with its serene ambiance and scenic beauty. However, complaints have surfaced regarding foul odour and discolouration of water, coupled with lack of maintenance and accommodation options.

In response to these grievances, officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) have initiated water quality tests. AE M Boopathi stated that measures are being taken to address the issues. Executive Engineer G Udhyakumar attributed the water quality to the growth of dense green algae, exacerbated by the closure of the 16th Barrage at the Mettur Dam and water stagnation aggravated by temperature exceeding 108oF.

One of the key concerns raised by locals and tourists alike is the lack of facilities for boating and accommodation. The boating service, for which tender is floated every three years, has faced criticism for insufficient infrastructure and amenities. M Sakthivel, the head of the tender, highlighted the absence of boat ramps and drinking water facilities that were promised by the Town Panchayat.

M Murugan, a boat operator, lamented “There is no secure locker room for storing life jackets and boat motors.”

“The decline in tourist numbers is evident, with last year’s March and April witnessing 5,000 visitors compared to a significant drop to 3,000 this year. This decline is due to the lack of accommodation options.” ticket issuer P Naagavalli of the boat house said.

In response to mounting concerns, Town Panchayat EO S Jeevanatham told the TNIE that funds have been allocated for maintenance and the construction of proper infrastructure, including boat ramps, and will be constructed within a month. However, locals remain sceptical until tangible improvements are made. They stress the importance of swift action to preserve its natural beauty and tourist appeal.