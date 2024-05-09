Brisk business for weavers as coconut frond shade in ‘hot’ demand in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Weavers specialising in coconut frond are experiencing a surge in demand thanks to a notable shift towards eco-friendly solutions to the scorching summer heat. Unlike previous years, where plastic sheets dominated the scene, this summer has seen a rising preference for weaved coconut fronds.

One of the catalysts for the change is the adoption of coconut fronds by several shops and stalls as shade. Ganapathy, a staffer at a prominent restaurant on Vayalur Road, said coconut fronds used in the parking lot absorb more heat compared to plastic sheets.

With temperatures in the city soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, weavers feel the benefits of coconut fronds are becoming increasingly evident to both vendors and consumers.

Senthamarai T, a weaver, said, "Earlier, only few used coconut fronds as shades. This year, a few small shops in the city and on the outskirts are using the material. We hope to get more orders in the coming days."