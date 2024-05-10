Passengers demand round-the-clock access to Janaushadhi Kendra at Tiruchy station

TIRUCHY: Passengers at Tiruchy railway junction seek the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) medical shop on the premises to function round-the-clock. Although the establishment under the Union government scheme has received positive responses, a few are of the opinion that the railway should consider operating it 24x7 rather than from 7.30 am to 9 pm.

“At present, there are only one or two medical shops in front of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). If the railway takes steps to operate a PMBJK outlet round-the-clock, it would be of great help to patients and commuters,” said Annamalai T, a resident and regular railway user. Some passengers added that the shop should be shifted to one of the platforms.

“If a passenger in a passing train wants to buy medicine, he or she may not be able to use the PMBJK. This is because most trains may halt for only 2 to 5 minutes. If the passenger goes out of the train to buy medicine from PMBJK, he or she is likely to miss the train. Therefore, it has to be shifted to one of the platforms,” said Suresh Kumar, a passenger. Senior railway officials said that they would consider the matter.

However, sources said that such a decision can be made only if the Union government accords permission to PMBJK operators. “We would not get much business if we operate at night. Thus, the PMBJK operator would not be keen on operating round-the-clock. Moreover, the operator would have to pay salaries to the employees working at night. Such a move would be possible only if the Union government is willing to give additional incentives,” a PMBJK operator said.