Periyanaickenpalayam flyover in Coimbatore has no facility to drain water out

COIMBATORE: Waterlogging on the newly commissioned Periyanaickenpalayam flyover in Coimbatore city during rain hinders the smooth flow of traffic, say motorists. They alleged that the flyover in Periyanaickenpalayam town has no proper provisions for draining of rainwater from the flyover.

The flyover connecting Vidyalaya and Vannankovil was officially inaugurated in March after a trial run that commenced last December.

Several motorists reported they experienced difficulties in the Periyanaickenpalayam area in the recent summer shower.

S Satyanarayanan, a commuter from Nanjundapuram in Coimbatore, said, "I was driving back with my family from Kotagiri to Coimbatore on May 4. It was raining almost throughout the journey. At 5 pm, we were on the recently commissioned Perinaickenpalyam flyover. There was heavy waterlogging on the flyover. All vehicles were seen avoiding the waterlogging and drove on the right side even when vehicles were coming in the opposite direction. The entire surface of the flyover was inundated in rainwater."

Water had collected on the flyover soon after the rain on Thursday morning too.

CM Jayaraman, a social activist, demanded the district administration to look into the issue immediately and rectify the drainage system in the flyover.

When contacted, R Muralidharan, Assistant Divisional Engineer of the National Highways Wing of the State Highways Department, said, "To drain rain water, holes have been provided in required places and 1.5 meter drainage pipes have been installed on the flyover. We inspected the place after the complaint and found that the holes were choked with sediments and dried tree leafs. Those were removed and it will be cleaned up periodically."

The flyover is 1.85 km long and 17.5 meters wide. It was built at a cost of Rs 115 crore.