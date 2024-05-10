Plaints unaddressed, long poll code troubles MSMEs in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Owners of MSME units say the continuation of the model code of conduct (MCC) despite completion of polling is causing difficulties for them.

Speaking to TNIE, J James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises (TACT) said, “As the state government administration has been restricted due to the MCC, we could not take grievances regarding day-to-day operations to the government. There are anomalies in power supply, tax collection, water supply etc. But we have no option than waiting until June 4.”

“As per the issues related to power tariff, the demand charge has been increased from Rs 35 per kw to Rs 154. It was 450% surge. When industrial unions had been demanding to reduce the tariff, the election was announced and the MCC norm was rolled out. We took our grievance to officials. They replied until the MCC is withdrawn, they could not move it,” he said.

He opined that the ECI can relax the MCC and allow the state government to take decisions to rectify the issues in the industrial sector.

C Natarajan, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association said, “Officials said they would look into them after the election results are out.”

A Sivashanmuga Kumar, president of Coimbatore Tiny and Small Foundry Owners’ Association said, “The local body has imposed industrial tax and garbage collection tax newly. There are also anomalies on GST collection from industrial units. However, we have to wait till June 4.”