Tamil Nadu: Manachanallur government school for girls shines in Class 10 boards with 15 centums

TIRUCHY: In a proud moment for Manachanallur, 11 students of the government model girls’ higher secondary school in the town share 15 centums among them in the Class 10 public examination held this year. Commenting on the performance, school headmaster Muthuselvan, who was also the recipient of the best teacher award this year, said, “Though we haven’t achieved 100% pass this year, over 218 students scored above 400. We have achieved 97.5% pass. Our highest total score is 493. One student scored centum in three subjects, while two other students scored centums in two subjects each. A total of eight students scored centum in one subject.”

One of the top scorers, Ramyasri VK, who secured three centums, said that it was not an easy task. She is also the lone student among those from government schools in Tiruchy to score full marks in English, said sources. Ramyasri who wishes to enrol in computer science stream and pursue AI and data science, recalls how she joined the school two years ago as her father could not afford the fees in a private school. Her father G Karunakaran said, “I feel bad for underestimating a government school.”

“As I was unable to pay fees in a private school during the Covid-19 pandemic, I enrolled my child in a government school. We are proud of her achievement.”