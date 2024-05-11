Tamil Nadu: Sankarankovil MLA seeks transfer of Devarkulam police personnel accused of bias

TIRUNELVELI: Days after members of the MBC community alleged some officials attached to the Devarkulam police station of practising discrimination, Sankarankovil DMK MLA E Raja submitted a petition to Collector K P Karthikeyan on Friday, seeking transfer of the officials.



Members of the MBC community from Devarkulam and Vannikonenthal villages alleged that the police personnel of the station foisted false cases against them. Condemning the act, around 100 people had decided to stage a protest. However, following the arrest of their leader, Esakki Raja, as part of preventive measure, over 50 residents staged a road blockade in Vannikonenthal area on Wednesday. The police arrested them, during which Vannikonenthal panchayat vice-president Valli Nayagam fainted at the protest site.



On Thursday, members of the community shut their shops in Devarkulam, Vannikonenthal, Panavadalichatram, and Kurukkalpatti villages condemning the police act. In his complaint, Raja has demanded an inquiry of the allegedly erring officials of Devarkulam police station. "Members of the MBC community have claimed that the accused personnel are targeting them and foisting false cases against them. Those allegedly involved should be transferred," he stated.