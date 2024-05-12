CPCL row: Nearly 100 Nagapattinam villagers detained for blocking land survey

NAGAPATTINAM: Days after the collector’s peace talks with residents of Thirumarugal block protesting against CPCL’s refinery expansion in the district failed to end the impasse, around a hundred of them were detained on Saturday for allegedly obstructing land survey works undertaken by the firm in their villages.

According to official sources, CPCL has acquired about 247 hectares of land from farmers and others in Panangudi, Gopurajapuram and Narimanam panchayats for industrial expansion. The villagers, however, say they are yet to receive compensation for loss of livelihood that they are entitled to under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act. They have been staging protests over the past several months.

On Saturday, the teams undertaking the surveying works in Narimanam and Gopurajapuram were confronted by dozens who blocked the earthmovers. While police officials attempted to pacify them, villagers refused to leave. The police whisked them away to a private hall where they were detained till evening. In Panangudi, residents resorted to a more aggressive means of demonstration by dislodging survey stones. After a scuffle with the protesters, the police whisked them, numbering about a hundred, too away.