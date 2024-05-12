Despite ad ban, TN schools gloating about toppers in Class 10, 12 exams

COIMBATORE: In violation of rules of the school education department, which prohibit declaration of students as toppers in Class X and XII public examination, several private schools across Tamil Nadu have started claiming their students to be state toppers. Some of them have installed flex banners outside their schools with names and pictures of students and have also stared placing advertisements in newspapers and TV channels.

Based on the recommendations of a high-level committee formed by the school education department, state government in 2017 decided to do away with releasing rank lists as it creates depression among students who fail or lose top ranks by just one or two marks.

“The state government had also directed schools not to advertise about toppers and results through print media and flex banners. The aim is to treat all children equally and avoid creating mental stress in them,” sources said. “Private schools seem to have fallen back into their old ways and have restarted the practice to increase admission and collect high fee. Some schools that have not got 100% result, are claiming that they got 100% pass,” sources said.

Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System, told TNIE that school managements are advertising their schools using children for their business. Using children for advertisement is unethical and schools are forcing students into unhealthy competition. The school education department should take stringent action against them.

A Chief Educational Officer (CEO) told TNIE, “Before Covid -19, the DMS will send circulars to ensure compliance against rank system at the district level. After Covid- 19, DMS has stopped issuing such circulars. CEOs too are lethargic about the issue. Because of this, private schools have again started placing advertisements about toppers.”

State secretary of TN Nursery, Primary and Matriculation Higher Secondary School Association KR Nandakumar said that even government schools are advertising about their toppers in many districts. “To encourage toppers, some private schools are promoting them. It gives happiness to students. This celebration will only be for a week and it will not affect other students,” he said.

Consultant psychologist S Arulvadivu said, “After abolishing the rank system, students’ suicide rate has decreased. Even now, parents and teachers are forcing students to get high marks,” she said.

Director of Matriculation Schools M Palanisamy said, that stringent action would be taken against the schools violating the norms. Attempts to reach school education department secretary J Kumaragurubaran went in vain.