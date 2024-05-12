Three arrested for gangrape and murder in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district police arrested three men for allegedly gangraping a woman and strangling her to death near Gummidipoondi on Wednesday. The police said that they are yet to identify the deceased woman.

According to the Pathirvedu police, the arrested men were identified as Surya, Suvendhar and Jebakumar. The incident came to light when the body of a woman with injuries was found on Thursday morning at Madharpakkam near Gummidipoondi. The body was found with no clothes on it.

The police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. Analysing CCTV footage from the area revealed that three were seen walking behind a woman near a TASMAC shop there. The police identified the trio and arrested them on Saturday. The trio confessed to the crime.

Further probe is on. The police said that they are conducting inquiries to identify the woman.