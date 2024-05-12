Two of Thanjavur family among 3 killed in road accident in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Two members of a family from Vallam in Thanjavur district were killed in a road accident on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway near Ezhuthur on Friday night. The police said that the car the seven-member family were travelling in, driven by V Praveenkumar (38) of Villianur in Puducherry, veered into a roadside pit, lost control and overturned in the middle of the road.

Two members of the family, Ammu (40) and R Nandana (8), died on the spot, while Praveenkumar succumbed to injuries soon after he was admitted to the Government Hospital in Thittakudi. Five more from the same family -- R Rajmohan (38), R Mirudhla (8), S Mahalakshmi (12), S Delphin (22) and her two-year-old daughter -- suffered injuries and were shifted to the Government Hospital in Perambalur. The police said that the condition of Mirudhla is critical.

The Ramanatham police said the car, on Friday night, had veered into the roadside pit and as the driver attempted to manoeuvre it back onto the road, he lost control, causing it to overturn. After recovering the vehicle, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.