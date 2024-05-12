Unwell wild elephant in Tamil Nadu yet to get back on its feet

ERODE: The treatment of a 30-year-old wild female elephant which was found in an unconscious state in the Kadambur Hills of Erode district entered the third day on Saturday.

The veterinarians of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) continue to administer IV fluids to the elephant. The officials said that the elephant is taking jackfruit, banana and sugarcane. However, the elephant could not walk even after standing up twice.

A team of frontline staff of the Forest Department found the elephant lying in an unconscious state at Kachapallam area in Kadambur range during patrol on Thursday, said sources. On getting information, forest officials and veterinarians rushed to the spot and started treating the elephant.

“The elephant roamed around the particular area for a few days. It may have health issues likely due to nutritional deficiency. But we are yet to find out what the problem is. However, we are continuing to treat the elephant,” a forest officer said.

“Veterinarians continue to administer IV fluids to the elephant. In addition, the elephant is also taking food in a good manner. The elephant eats jackfruit, banana and sugarcane. We tried to make the elephant walk in between treatments. The elephant stood up twice in that attempt, but it was unable to walk. However, we have not given up our efforts to save it,” the officer added.

Sathyamangalam Divisional Forest Officer Yogesh Kulal said, “The elephant’s condition is currently stable. A team of veterinarians is staying in the area. The treatment is going on.”