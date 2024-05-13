Coimbatore Tasmac staff restricted to official hours, sales likely to drop

COIMBATORE: Tasmac employees in the Coimbatore North District have been barred from taking additional time for their clerical and preparation works before and after the permitted running time of the shop. As per an order they should enter the shop only at the sheduled opening time and are barred from lingering after the closing time.
The official timings of Tasmac outlets are 12 noon to 10 pm.
However, the staff at the liquor outlets said complying with the order is not practically possible, and, if so, the sales time is likely to drop significantly from one to two hours as they have to complete all their work in the shop within the time limit as per the new order.
The new instruction was given on May 10, following a police inquiry held at Katoor police station on Thursday (May 9). The sources said the police team from the Katoor station picked up the staff of the Tasmac shop (No: 1543) for inquiry as they were in the shop before 12 pm. Though they explained that they were preparing for sales, the police accused them that it was an offence as they were at the shop before the permitted time. Later the staff explained the nature of the work and the need for their presence earlier for preparation. Upon hearing the explanation, police set them free and the issue was settled.
But after knowing about the issue, the Coimbatore North District Tasmac Manager issued an order barring the staff from entering the shop before 12 pm and after 10 pm. The staff strongly opposed it and felt it would directly impact the liquor sales.
"Business in outlets starts at 12 pm and goes on till 10 pm without any break. Therefore, the staff should come to the store before 12 pm and check the stock in the store, the details of newly arrived stocks and maintain records. Since Tasmac shops mostly operate in a single room, it takes time to prepare the stock for retail sale after disposing of empty cartons and bottles and stacking the bottles to be sold for the day.
Similarly, after the sale, the day's revenue should be tallied and compared with the number of bottles sold. Therefore, an average of one-and-a-half hours of administrative and preparatory work is required before and after the sale every day. We can't start selling without doing these basic works. We are doing these works beyond our work schedule," said a supervisor on condition of anonymity.
A John, secretary of the TASMAC employees' association affiliated with CITU, said it's practically impossible to have staff come in just as customers arrive at the opening time.
"If this order is implemented, the sales hours will decrease and hence the revenue will fall in each outlet. Obviously, it indirectly creates a favourable situation for private bars. The officers should consider the practical difficulties in the operation," he said.
When asked, Manager M Vanilakshmi Jagathambal said that the instruction has been given to the staff to avoid law and order issues as the model code of conduct is in force. "We understand they should have some time for their official work before and after the shop's working hours. However, if it goes too long it can lead to unnecessary issues," she said.