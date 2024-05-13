Coimbatore Tasmac staff restricted to official hours, sales likely to drop

COIMBATORE: Tasmac employees in the Coimbatore North District have been barred from taking additional time for their clerical and preparation works before and after the permitted running time of the shop. As per an order they should enter the shop only at the sheduled opening time and are barred from lingering after the closing time.

The official timings of Tasmac outlets are 12 noon to 10 pm.

However, the staff at the liquor outlets said complying with the order is not practically possible, and, if so, the sales time is likely to drop significantly from one to two hours as they have to complete all their work in the shop within the time limit as per the new order.

The new instruction was given on May 10, following a police inquiry held at Katoor police station on Thursday (May 9). The sources said the police team from the Katoor station picked up the staff of the Tasmac shop (No: 1543) for inquiry as they were in the shop before 12 pm. Though they explained that they were preparing for sales, the police accused them that it was an offence as they were at the shop before the permitted time. Later the staff explained the nature of the work and the need for their presence earlier for preparation. Upon hearing the explanation, police set them free and the issue was settled.

But after knowing about the issue, the Coimbatore North District Tasmac Manager issued an order barring the staff from entering the shop before 12 pm and after 10 pm. The staff strongly opposed it and felt it would directly impact the liquor sales.