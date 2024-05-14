MKU VC Kumar relieved of duties following resignation

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) J Kumar was relieved from his duty on Monday. Although Kumar had submitted his resignation letter earlier, the Department of Higher Education did not form a convener committee to govern the varsity till a new vice-chancellor was appointed.

Kumar assumed office on April 1, 2022, and has a tenure of three years. While Kumar still has 11 months for his tenure to end, he expressed his desire to resign and accordingly, submitted his resignation to Governor RN Ravi. The governor accepted the resignation on May 3 and Kumar was relieved from his duties on Monday. He is set to vacate his official bungalow on Tuesday morning.

Usually, the principal secretary to the Department of Higher Education recommends the name of a syndicate member of the MKU to the convener committee during the urgent syndicate meeting. However, no such meeting has been held to date.

Speaking to TNIE, Kumar said that as per his resignation letter, he was relieved on Monday. “I was unaware of the urgent syndicate meeting on forming a convener committee to govern the university, till a new VC is appointed,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE on the condition of anonymity, a syndicate member from MKU said that it is essential to form a convener committee before the VC is relieved. “To date, no communication has been received in this regard. We expect the meeting to be convened within this week,” the official said.