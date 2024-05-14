Modi govt ignoring cracker units despite mishaps: Virudhunagar MP

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In the wake of a recent cracker blast in Sivakasi, which claimed the lives of ten workers, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore on Monday condemned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for not paying attention towards preventing cracker accidents in the district.

Addressing media persons, Tagore said that during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure, talks were held with scientists to operate cracker businesses without accidents and prevent loss of lives. However, such initiatives were dropped by the Modi government.

"When the INDIA bloc comes to power, these initiatives will be brought back," he said. He further added that by analysing the last three phases of Lok Sabha elections held in the country, the INDIA bloc will win big in the southern states and the winning chances for the INDIA bloc are favourable in northern states as well.

"People have been casting their votes after focusing on price hikes and unemployment issues," he said.