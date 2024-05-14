Tamil Nadu: Colours can cheat, beware of fruits ripened using chemicals

CHENNAI: As the sales of seasonal fruits like mangoes, watermelon, and muskmelon pick up, the state food safety department has cautioned the consumers about the possible use of ripening agents beyond the permissible levels in them.
Though the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned the use of calcium carbide stones for ripening, it has recognised ethylene gas as a safe option when used at a concentration of up to 100 ppm (parts per million) depending on the crop, variety and maturity. However, the state Food Safety Department officials said some vendors use more than the permissible limits of ethylene gas.
On April 23, the department officials destroyed 8 tonnes of mangoes ripened using ethylene in the Koyambedu market in Chennai. Four tonnes of bananas were also destroyed.
In the state, ripening of fruits using calcium carbide is not prevalent, but sometimes they are brought in from neighbouring states, said Satheeshkumar, Designated Food Safety Officer.
If a person is caught for the first time for using banned ripening agents, a fine of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 will imposed on him, and if caught for the second time for the same offence, the fine amount will be increased to Rs 10,000. If he is caught for the third time, his godown will be sealed.
Dr S Chandrasekar, head of the Department of Medicine, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, said the chemicals present on the surface of the fruits can cause nausea, vomiting, loose stools, giddiness and abdominal pain if consumed.
Children who eat these fruits may develop rashes on the body, reddish or watery eyes and it can also trigger asthma. Regularly eating these fruits may affect the nervous system in children in the long run, said Dr Satheeskumar.
It will take three days for mangoes to ripen naturally, but if ethylene is used, it will ripen in one day, said VK Soundarajan, Koyambedu Vegetable Market Advisor.
K Jayaraman, president, of Koyambedu Market Anna Anaithu Vyaparigal Sangam said it will take four to five days for muskmelon to ripen. A few vendors indulge in the artificial ripening of fruits in order to make quick money.
How to identify mangoes and other fruits that are artificially ripened
All mangoes stacked on shelves of a fruit shop will be of the same colour (yellow), and same size. There will be no smell of mangoes. Also, there will be black patches on the fruits
Also when after a cut, one can see a white spot on the seed part, and the fruit and seed will be separated
After buying it, put the mangoes in a bucket full of water, if the mangoes float then they are artificially ripened
Artificially ripened mangoes will be hard to cut unlike natural mangoes
Artificially ripened mangoes will have no taste, vitamins or minerals
WATERMELON
-If the fruit is strongly reddish in colour, then it can be suspect for adding colouring syrup
-After eating it, the tongue and fingers of the person will be reddish
-Take a tissue paper and wipe on the fruits, and the colour will stick to the tissue
-Don’t eat artificially ripened fruits, discard them