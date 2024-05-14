Tamil Nadu: Colours can cheat, beware of fruits ripened using chemicals

CHENNAI: As the sales of seasonal fruits like mangoes, watermelon, and muskmelon pick up, the state food safety department has cautioned the consumers about the possible use of ripening agents beyond the permissible levels in them.

Though the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned the use of calcium carbide stones for ripening, it has recognised ethylene gas as a safe option when used at a concentration of up to 100 ppm (parts per million) depending on the crop, variety and maturity. However, the state Food Safety Department officials said some vendors use more than the permissible limits of ethylene gas.

On April 23, the department officials destroyed 8 tonnes of mangoes ripened using ethylene in the Koyambedu market in Chennai. Four tonnes of bananas were also destroyed.

In the state, ripening of fruits using calcium carbide is not prevalent, but sometimes they are brought in from neighbouring states, said Satheeshkumar, Designated Food Safety Officer.

If a person is caught for the first time for using banned ripening agents, a fine of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 will imposed on him, and if caught for the second time for the same offence, the fine amount will be increased to Rs 10,000. If he is caught for the third time, his godown will be sealed.

Dr S Chandrasekar, head of the Department of Medicine, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, said the chemicals present on the surface of the fruits can cause nausea, vomiting, loose stools, giddiness and abdominal pain if consumed.