Tiruchy Corporation urged to set up parking lot under Thennur bridge

TIRUCHY: The beautification of Thennur Bridge is gathering pace with works underway to create a seating area on a vacant space near the Mahatma Gandhi school under the bridge.

As no work is currently being undertaken on the other side of the bridge near Baba Towers, residents have urged the corporation to develop it into a two-wheeler parking facility.

The idea is not new. In 2022, the corporation had stated that the vacant space would be developed into a parking bay, but over the years, plans changed and now only a small portion under the bridge is being given a facelift as part of the beautification project.

“We are not against beautification, but officials have failed to notice parking crunch in the area. It is a commercial spot and hence the corporation should consider developing remaining areas into a parking facility,” said K Govind, a resident of Thennur.

However, corporation officials stated that beautification of the bridge is part of Namakku Naame Thittam scheme and the civic body will not be able to built a parking facility there due to fund crunch. “They can do some concrete work on the remaining vacant space and later float a tender inviting applications to run a pay and park facility.

The corporation can get its money back from the tender itself,” suggested Radhika Ganesh, a resident of Thillai Nagar. When contacted, a senior official said a final decision on the matter will be taken once they receive a clearance from the council.