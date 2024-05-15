Drumstick drought: Climate change cuts crop yields in half in TN's Aravakurichi

TIRUCHY: The pale dry sticks hanging from the stem are no soothing sight, and it drummed in an agonising message to the farmers: Even drumsticks (moringa), considered a drought-resistant crop, will dry off in adverse weather conditions. The absence of rains and the unprecedented high temperature for nearly two months have reduced the yield by half even in Aravakurichi in Karur.

Ask R Selvaraj associated with Aruvai Murungai Vivasayigal Nala Sangam who cultivated drumstick in two acres of land at Esanatham in Aravakuruchi, he would say normally March to June and October to November would have been the months when he gets good yield. “But this time it is different. Blame it on the absence of rain and heatwave-like conditions,” he rues, adding though a few trees bore some yield, it did not fetch good price as it is of poor quality.

Among the four types of drumstick varieties - PKM 1, PKM 2, tree moringa and annual moringa - cultivated across the state, majority of the farmers in Aravakuruchi prefer cultivating annual moringa as it is a high yielding variety and bears fruit for almost six months in a year. Each tree yields 300 to 400 drumsticks in a season and remains productive for about one-and-a-half years. Plus, the variety also fetches high price to the farmers as it is considered to be the best in taste. On the other hand, tree moringa, though produces 600-700 drumsticks in a tree in a season, fetches lower price when compared to annual moringa as it varies in taste and fleshiness.

V Balasubramanian, a farmer from Nadur Lingamanaickenpatti in Karur said the farmers in the region depend entirely on water from Amaravathi and Kudaganar rivers. “However, this time both the rivers have dried up, and our efforts to irrigate the crop using groundwater failed to protect the trees. Almost all the trees ended up bearing no fruit. Normally, we harvest around one-and-a-half tonnes of drumsticks per acre during the season. This year, we encountered more than 60% production loss,” he says.