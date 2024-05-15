Guest lecturers demand regularisation amid TN's 4K assistant professor hiring

MADURAI: Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to regularise guest lecturers working in various colleges across Tamil Nadu.

In a press statement, Kootiyakkam coordinators R Murali, Sivakumar and Kana Kurinji said TN Teachers Recruitment Board had issued a notice to fill 4,000 assistant professors vacancies in government colleges across the state. But, over 10,000 guest lecturers are already working for over 10 years in government arts and science colleges with UGC’s prescribed qualification of PG with SET/NET/Ph.D and have to be regularised.

“The Madras High Court has given a judgement in favour of them to regularise 1,146 guest lecturers and the government passed an order in this regard.

However, TNTRB has now given a notice to fill the posts,” they said. The coordinators urged Stalin to regularise the guest lecturers immediately, and provide the UGC’s prescribed monthly salary of Rs 57,000 to these people working in government, government aided and self-financing colleges.