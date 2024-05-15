Intense rain likely in TN till May 18

CHENNAI: The maximum temperature in most parts of the state has remained below normal due to ongoing wet spell which has been bringing heavy rain.

The regional meteorological centre has extended heavy rainfall warning in several districts till May 18. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, Makkinampatti in Coimbatore received highest rainfall of 8 cm followed by Pollachi and Thoothukudi port weather stations at 7 cm. Several other weather stations in Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Theni, Nilgiris, Kanniyakumari and Tiruppur received heavy to moderate rainfall.

The met office said there will be rainfall till May 20, but heavy showers are forecasted till May 18. Around 15 to 20 districts will receive heavy rain from May 16 to 18. The Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dindigul, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Theni,Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts and Karaikal area. In Chennai, sky will be partly cloudy with the possibility of light rain.

Maximum temperature will be 36-37 ºC and the night time temperature will be around 28-29º for the next two days.