TN issues revised GO on renovation of LBP canal

ERODE: Tamil Nadu government issued a revised G.O. regarding the modernisation of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal on Monday. District in-charge Minister S Muthusamy told TNIE that farmers of the region were consulted before issuing the revised order.

The LBP canal, starting from Bhavanisagar Dam in Erode, passes through Tiruppur into Karur. The canal irrigates 2.07 lakh acre of agricultural land in all three districts. Constructed between 1948-1955, the state government first came up with plans to reconstruct and modernise the canal in 2020, a G.O. (No. 276) was issued on the same. Works began on May 1, 2023, at a total estimated cost of Rs 709.6 crore.

However, a section of farmers have been fighting for various changes in the said Government Order. They claim modernisation works will convert the canal into a concrete one and insist on renovating only the dilapidated parts of the canal.

Amid this situation, a revised G.O. (No. 60) was released by the state government on Monday. It revised the estimate from Rs 709.6 crore to Rs 706.15 crore.

Officials of the water resources department said that the new G.O. introduces numerous changes to the existing modernisation plan, at a time when renovation works are 46% complete already.

“Many of the missing old structures of the canal have been included in the new G.O., other necessary modifications have been included to strengthen the structure,” said an executive engineer.

Another official noted, “The new plan avoids the use of concrete lining for the most part, except at locations where the canal is weak.”

As of Tuesday, the water level at the dam stood at 44.36ft (3.22 tmcft) against its full capacity of 105ft (32.8 tmcft).