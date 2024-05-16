Savukku Shankar’s judicial custody extended till May 28, lodged in Lalgudi prison

TIRUCHY: The mahila court of Tiruchy on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of YouTuber A Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar till May 28 and he has been lodged in Lalgudi sub-jail. Shankar was taken to the Mahila court from Coimbatore Central Prison in the morning.

The case was heard by additional magistrate D Jayapradha after a complaint was lodged by Musiri DSP MA Yasmin over his ‘derogatory’ remarks against women police personnel in an online interview.

The police petition seeking Shankar’s custody is expected to be heard on Thursday, as his lawyers wanted to cross-examine the officers. Shankar’s lawyers argued against the police custody, citing he is already in the Coimbatore police’s custody under the same case.

When Shankar was produced in the court in the morning, he levelled allegations that the women personnel attacked him by twisting his arms. Thus, the judge ordered a medical examination.