Savukku Shankar’s judicial custody extended till May 28, lodged in Lalgudi prison

TIRUCHY: The mahila court of Tiruchy on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of YouTuber A Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar till May 28 and he has been lodged in Lalgudi sub-jail. Shankar was taken to the Mahila court from Coimbatore Central Prison in the morning.
The case was heard by additional magistrate D Jayapradha after a complaint was lodged by Musiri DSP MA Yasmin over his ‘derogatory’ remarks against women police personnel in an online interview.
The police petition seeking Shankar’s custody is expected to be heard on Thursday, as his lawyers wanted to cross-examine the officers. Shankar’s lawyers argued against the police custody, citing he is already in the Coimbatore police’s custody under the same case.
When Shankar was produced in the court in the morning, he levelled allegations that the women personnel attacked him by twisting his arms. Thus, the judge ordered a medical examination.
Later, when Shankar was brought into the court by noon after the medical check-up, he said the women cops who beat him up in the van had no name badge. He later identified the cops — an inspector, sub inspector, and other personnel — and their names were recorded by the court. Meanwhile, the cops alleged that Shankar threatened them in the van.
When Shankar entered the court, a group of women with placards raised slogans condemning his ‘derogatory’ remarks. While he was taken out of the court in the evening, a group of women with brooms and slippers went running behind the van and raised slogans against him. A team of policewomen escorted him, the photos of which were widely circulated on social media.