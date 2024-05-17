800 kg of banned African and Sucker mouth catfish seized in Rameswaram

RAMANATHAPURAM: About 800 kg of banned African catfish and Sucker mouth catfish have been seized by the food safety department near Rameswaram on Wednesday. This is the second time in one year that such a large consignment of banned fish has been recovered in the district. In August 2023, the department had seized 1,300 kg of African catfish from Rameswaram.

Based on a tip-off about the movement of banned fish in Ramanathapuram, food safety department officials, along with police from Uchipuli station, conducted a vehicle check near ECR road, and came across the consignment which was being transported to be used as feed for chicken.

The African catfish or 'Theli', and tank cleaner fish, also known as Sucker mouth catfish, were recovered. Both fish species are banned in India. Senior officials from the department noted that both species of catfish are carnivorous, and are usually spotted in Africa.

Over the years, however, these fish have entered the waterbodies in India. With a high survival rate, these fish can live up to a day without water. Their main food source is the native fish species. Official sources added that the African catfish species is banned considering its high fat content, and the potential risk that it poses to the aquatic ecosystem.