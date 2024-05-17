Kanniyakumari district gets 11.93 mm rain

KANNIYAKUMARI: Kanniyakumari district received an average rainfall of 11.93 mm in the last few days. In a stray incident, a Kerala native drowned in a tank in Nagercoil. The deceased person has been identified as 35-year-old Alexraj, who was an electrician from Kerala.According to sources, he had come to Nagercoil for work. On Wednesday night, he had come to Subbaiyarkulam tank in Nagercoil, to take bath. That is when he drowned in the tank. The fire and rescue service personnel retrieved the body on Thursday morning. The Vadasery Police have sent the body to the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital for a postmortem, and an investigation is on.

As rain continued to lash the catchment areas, dams received water. Inflows in Chittar-I and Chittar-II dams were reported to be 77 cusecs and 115 cusecs respectively. As Pechiparai dam received 196 cusecs of water, Perunchani received an inflow of 91 cusecs.

The shower, however, also left a house partially damaged, and cattle loss was reported. Due to rain, water inflow increased in Thirparappu falls.

District Collector PN Sridhar held a meeting with officials of all departments on measures to be undertaken in view of the south-west monsoon season, on Thursday. Chairing the meeting held at the district collectorate in Nagercoil, Collector Sridhar said that all tanks should have 80% of their capacity. Water should be released into these tanks from tanks which have reached their capacity. The Collector added that the water resources department has been advised to maintain 42 feet of water level in Pechiparai dam and 70 feet in Perunchani dam.

Rainfall recorded (mm) in last 24 hours: Kannimar: 2.2 Nagercoil: 13.2 Aralvaimozhi: 5 Bhoothapandy: 8.2 Mukkadal Dam: 5.3 Balamore: 2.4 Thuckaly: 34 Colachel: 4 Eraniel: 4.2 Adayamadai: 27.2 Kolipurvilai: 10.2 Mambalathuraiyaru: 30 Chittar-I: 12.6 Sivalogam (Chittar-II): 34 Kalial: 22.6 Kuzhithurai: 25.5 Pechiparai: 9.2 Perunchani: 6.4 Puthen Dam: 7 Surulacode: 1.6 Aanaikedanku: 28.6 Thirparappu: 8.4 Mullankinavilai: 8.4 Water level (in feet) in dams: Chittar-I: 9.94 (18) Chittar: 10.04 (18) Pechiparai: 44.91 (48) Perunchani: 47 (77) Poigai: 15.5 (42.65) Mambalathuraiyaru: 14.35 (54.12) Mukkadal Dam: 0.2 (25)