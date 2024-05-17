PTDC in talks to set up duty-free shops, food court inside airport

PUDUCHERRY: With Indigo airlines planning to launch flight services from Puducherry airport, connecting Bengaluru and Hyderabad, starting July 1, the Airport Authority of India(AAI), along with the Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), has been working towards improving passenger amenities on the airport premises.

On Thursday, a team from AAI, including Puducherry Airport Director K Rajsekhar Reddy and Air Traffic Control (ATC) in-charge Thomas Kutty, engaged in discussions with Public Works Department (PWD) Minister K Lakshminarayanan, who also oversees civil aviation and tourism.

Indigo has informed the AAI about its plans to operate ATR-72 aircraft from July 1 on the said route, which would be confirmed after approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Rajasekhar told TNIE.

Although initially the flight operations were planned along the Bengaluru-Puducherry- Hyderabad route, there may be more departures on other routes as well, he said. "We have provided office space to Indigo in the airport," he said. The resumption of flight services by Indigo marks a revival for Puducherry Airport, which has been without regular flights ever since SpiceJet ceased operations on March 31.

On improving passenger amenities, the PTDC approached the AAI to establish a food court and duty-free shop within the premises. The Puducherry government has contributed to airport security, fire services and affordable aviation fuel.

The aforementioned developments are expected to significantly enhance the travel experience for passengers flying through Puducherry, positioning the airport as a more convenient and attractive option for travellers.