40 rescued in Kovai escort services crackdown

COIMBATORE: A police crackdown on escort services is on in Coimbatore city. More than 40 women have been rescued from the cartel running the racket in the last one month. Based on their statements, the Coimbatore city police in the last fortnight arrested a dozen middlemen who allegedly brought them to the illegal activity.

Most of the rescued women are aged between 18 and 25. They are either students or employees.

The city police have formed special teams and have intensified investigation following complaints on an increase in escort services from spas and massage centres. They are monitoring unauthorised accommodations including service apartments.

“The investigation revealed many young women were lured into it with promises of financial gain,” said a senior officer.