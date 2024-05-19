Landslip halts Niligiris rail service, ticket fare to be refunded

NILGIRIS/COIMBATORE: Rail services were disrupted on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway as a landslide occurred between Kallar and Hillgrove station due to heavy rain on Friday. Trains between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam were cancelled.

Mud and boulders fell over the railway line, obstructing traffic as heavy rain lashed the surroundings of Coonoor on Friday. The Nilgiris district received 1,099 millimetre rainfall of which Coonoor received 171 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 7 am on Saturday, said sources.

The Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam train (Train No 06136), which was scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 7.10 am, and the Udhagamandalam to Mettupalayam train (Train No 06137), scheduled to leave Udhagamandalam at 2 pm, were cancelled on Saturday.

“We will refund the ticket fare to passengers. Workers are removing mud and boulders and the track would be restored at the earliest to resume train services,” said a Salem Railway Division official.

Although heavy rain was reported in Coonoor, there were no report of major landslides or falling of trees. According to fire and rescue service sources, only one tree fell over a parked car.

Likewise, Kotagiri also received 64 mm and Kil-Kotagiri received 81 mm rainfall. Overall Nilgiris district recorded only 176.20 mm rainfall on Saturday as there was not much rain between 7 am and 4 pm.

A wayside tree fell on the middle of the road at Idukarai at 11.15 am and within half an hour the tree was axed and cleared for vehicle movement. Likewise, another tree fell over a power line at Kannerimukku at 2.30 pm and within half an hour that tree was removed with the help of staff from the Tangedco.

A fire station master told TNIE that based on district collector M Aruna’s order, one vehicle has been stationed at Burliar, Kunjappanai and Naadukani near Gudalur until May 20 to clear fallen trees and rescue people in case of emergencies around the clock.

Heavy rain was also reported across the Coimbatore district since Saturday 3 pm leading to flooding in a few places. Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed at Gandhipuram, Uppilipalayam flyover, CMCH, railway station and Gandhipuram and RS Puram areas. The roof of a temporary two-wheeler parking shed collapsed on vehicles and a tree fell over a parked taxi cab at RS Puram.

A 22-member team attached to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) camped at Mettupalayam police station to attend rain-related emergencies.