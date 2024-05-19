Modi stoking clash among states, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of picking up a “cheap strategy” of stoking confrontation between states through “hate speeches” and “lies” as his “propaganda of communal hatred” has not helped him win votes.

In a statement, the DMK president voiced concern over the alleged inaction by the Election Commission of India (ECI), stating that the country watched with shock and anguish as the PM delivered irresponsible speeches without intervention from the ECI.

Stalin said the PM’s allegations about leaders of southern states including Tamil Nadu (INDIA bloc constituents) speaking in a derogatory manner about the people of Uttar Pradesh are “his imaginary tales and bags of lies”. The PM had alleged in a recent poll rally in Uttar Pradesh that Samajwadi Party and the Congress’s southern allies insulted Uttar Pradesh and Sanatana Dharma but the two parties remained mute spectators.

The DMK chief alleged that it was the BJP that supported and encouraged fake news such as false claims by “YouTubers like Manish Kashyap” about assault of guest workers in Tamil Nadu. Such fake claims were hate propaganda aimed at creating divisions in the society, Stalin said.

Modi’s remarks reveal his anti-poor mindset: Stalin

Pointing to Modi’s silence on the INDIA bloc’s promise to remove the 50% cap on reservations for OBC, SC, and ST communities, Stalin questioned whether Modi has ever supported this move which could benefit the people of Uttar Pradesh. Instead, the PM is promoting hate propaganda, the CM said.

Criticising Modi’s comments about free bus travel for women affecting the patronage of metro train services, Stalin said the remarks revealed the PM’s anti-poor mindset.

The number of people using Chennai Metro, which was 3.28 crore in 2019 before the free bus scheme was implemented, has increased to 9.11 crore in 2023, the CM pointed out. Stalin also accused Modi of stalling the Chennai Metro Phase II expansion project by not providing the agreed union government funding for the project.

Stalin said he was doubtful if the PM was afraid of women’s empowerment since he traced his roots to the regressive, right-wing ideology of the RSS. Stalin said the INDIA bloc was “racing towards victory” and people were witnessing the “Election Commission’s silence” on the PM’s propaganda of “lies and hatred” with shock and grief.

