7 villages in Sitheri cut off in flash flood as streams revive with rains

DHARMAPURI: With the onset of rains many lost water bodies, especially wild streams, have revived in Dharmapuri district. One such stream fed by the recent rains have resulted in sudden flooding near Sitheri hamlet in Harur taluk, leaving over seven villages disconnected, reported residents.

(Sitheri is a hill station. The village is on the foothills of Sitheri Hills.)

Over the past few days Harur taluk has been receiving good rains.

On Thursday the area received over 11.2 millimetre of rainfall and on Sunday the area received over 43 mm of rainfall. Further the Shevaroy hills area also received significant rainfall which led to the formation of a wild stream along the Harur-Sitheri road.

Residents reported that as many as seven villages including Arasanatham, Kalasapadi were cut off and to ensure people could safely pass by ropes have been tied on either end of the stream.

Speaking to TNIE, P Venkatesan from Kalasapadi village said, “This road has always been a problem for the people of Sitheri. Over the past few days we have been getting good rains and the wild stream which is usually only active during the monsoon has now become active. This has caught us villagers unprepared. So we tied ropes on either end of the wild stream and crossed it.” he said.

Another resident R Srikanth from Sitheri said, “We have a long-pending request for a road from Vachathi to Kalasapadi. If this road is constructed we would not need to bother about such flooding. Further we also urged the administration to construct a bridge across the wild stream.”

Officials in the revenue department said, “There is no cause for concern as it is a common occurrence and necessary precautions have been taken.