In last 6 months, DVAC in Chennai has booked only 5 graft cases

CHENNAI: Investigations into corruption by the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) in Chennai has dropped steeply, as official data shows the eight units covering the capital city have together booked only five cases in the last six months. In comparison, districts with single detachments like Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Madurai have booked five to 10 cases each.

This is based on the FIRs published on the agency’s website. The agency says it publishes all registered FIRs complying with a Supreme Court order.

The detachments in Chennai include the special investigation cell (SIC), which is headed by a separate joint director, an IGP-level IPS officer, and is tasked to investigate major corruption cases. The other seven detachments covering the city are Chennai City-I, II, III, IV, V, Chennai Special Unit-I, and Special Unit-III.

While all other districts have one DVAC detachment each, Chennai has eight detachments and a higher number of police officials, backroom staff and other resources at their disposal as the state capital houses all major government offices, headquarters of departments and has the highest number of government officers and personnel.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, alleged that this showed the intention of the government to go slow on corruption, even in the case of complaints filed alleging corruption during the previous regime.

“Cases in at least 20 complaints filed by Arappor with evidence in big-ticket corruption during the previous AIADMK regime have not yet been filed. These include the Chennai smart city and bus shelter scam, the scam in the poor quality of buildings by TNUHDB in KP Park in Chennai, the coal import scam, etc,” Jayaram said.

An analysis of DVAC data shows a declining trend in the number of FIRs booked by Chennai detachments - from 74 in 2019 to 31 in 2023. Until Saturday, only four FIRs have been filed by these eight detachments in 2024.